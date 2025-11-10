Zhihu Inc. Reports Stable Share Capital for October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhihu ( (ZH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zhihu Inc. has reported no changes in its share capital or issued shares for October 2025, maintaining a stable financial position. The company’s monthly return for equity issuers and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts indicates no movements in securities, suggesting a period of operational stability. This stability in share capital and securities movements reflects Zhihu’s consistent market presence, potentially reassuring stakeholders of its steady operational management.

Spark’s Take on ZH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZH is a Neutral.

Zhihu’s overall stock score reflects a company with significant financial and technical challenges, offset by positive developments in profitability and user engagement. The strong earnings call performance and moderate valuation provide some optimism, but ongoing revenue and cash flow issues weigh heavily on the score.

More about Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on providing a question-and-answer platform similar to Quora, where users can share knowledge and insights. The company is based in Beijing, China, and is publicly listed, with its shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 301,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $351.7M

