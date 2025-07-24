Zheshang Securities Reports Strong Profit Growth Despite Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zhejiang Expressway Co ( (HK:0576) ) has issued an update.

Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd., has announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of 2025, revealing a significant increase in operating and total profit despite a decrease in total operating income. The net profit attributable to shareholders rose by 46.54%, indicating a strong performance in the face of reduced revenue, which may positively impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Zhejiang Expressway Co

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily involved in the operation and management of expressways. It also has interests in the securities industry through its subsidiary Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 7,979,885

Current Market Cap: HK$44.48B

