Zhenro Properties Reports June 2025 Sales Figures

Zhenro Properties Group Limited ( (HK:6158) ) has provided an announcement.

Zhenro Properties Group Limited reported unaudited operating statistics for June 2025, with contracted sales of approximately RMB402 million and a gross floor area of 23,384 square meters sold. For the first half of 2025, the company achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB2.365 billion. These figures, based on preliminary internal data, may differ from future audited reports, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Zhenro Properties Group Limited

Zhenro Properties Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and sales, with a market presence that includes joint ventures and associated companies.

YTD Price Performance: -40.30%

Average Trading Volume: 1,659,237

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$174.7M

