Zhejiang Shibao Strengthens Audit Committee Governance

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1057) ) has provided an announcement.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. has outlined the terms of reference for its audit committee, which is composed of at least three directors, primarily independent non-executive directors. The committee is tasked with overseeing the company’s financial reporting, risk management, and internal control systems, and it plays a crucial role in managing the company’s relationship with its external auditors. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance practices and ensuring the independence and effectiveness of its audit processes, which are vital for stakeholder confidence.

More about Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H

YTD Price Performance: 62.81%

Average Trading Volume: 11,969,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.22B

