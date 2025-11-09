Zhejiang Shibao Establishes Remuneration Committee Guidelines

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1057) ) has issued an update.

Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited has outlined the terms of reference for its Remuneration Committee, which will be composed of at least three directors, with a majority being independent non-executive directors. The Committee is tasked with advising the Board on remuneration policies for directors and senior management, ensuring transparency and fairness in compensation, and aligning with corporate goals. This move is expected to enhance governance and ensure competitive and fair remuneration practices, potentially impacting the company’s operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

More about Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H

YTD Price Performance: 62.81%

Average Trading Volume: 11,969,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.22B

See more data about 1057 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

