Zhejiang Shibao Completes Share Reduction Plan

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1057) ) just unveiled an update.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. has announced the completion of a share reduction plan by its controlling shareholder, Zhejiang Shibao Holding Group Co., Ltd. The plan involved reducing the shareholder’s stake by 16,452,647 A shares, representing 2% of the company’s total share capital, through block trading. This strategic move, completed between September and November 2025, leaves Shibao Holding with a 32.90% ownership in the company, potentially impacting the company’s market dynamics and shareholder structure.

More about Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating within the automotive industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and distribution of steering systems and related components for vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 11,940,566

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.22B

