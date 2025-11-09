Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee Procedures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1057) ) has shared an announcement.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. has outlined the rules of procedure for its Nomination Committee, emphasizing the importance of board diversity and the selection of qualified individuals for directorships. The committee is tasked with reviewing the board’s structure and composition, assessing the independence of directors, and ensuring alignment with the company’s corporate strategy. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance framework and enhance its strategic positioning in the industry.

Zhejiang Shibao Co. Ltd. Class H operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the production and supply of steering systems and related components. The company serves the automotive market with a focus on enhancing vehicle safety and performance.

YTD Price Performance: 62.81%

Average Trading Volume: 11,969,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.22B

