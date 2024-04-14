Zhaojin Capital Moves Closer to Tietto Takeover

Tietto Minerals Ltd. (AU:TIE) has released an update.

Zhaojin Capital (Hong Kong) Limited has advanced its off-market takeover bid for Tietto Minerals Limited by declaring the offer free from prior defeating conditions, including necessary Chinese regulatory and Côte d’Ivoire ministry approvals. The company further announced that its current voting power in Tietto is 7.71%. This move signals a significant step towards the acquisition of the Australia-based mining company by the Hong Kong financial powerhouse.

