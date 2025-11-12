Zeus Resources Enhances Strategic Advisory with Share Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zeus Resources Ltd. ( (AU:ZEU) ) has shared an announcement.

Zeus Resources Ltd has issued 293,989 fully paid ordinary shares as part of a consultancy agreement with US Business Development & Strategic Advisor Christopher Dell. This issuance was conducted without a disclosure document under the Corporations Act 2001, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant legal provisions, indicating a strategic move to bolster its advisory expertise.

More about Zeus Resources Ltd.

Zeus Resources Ltd is a company operating in the resources sector, focusing on the development and strategic management of its assets. The company is involved in consultancy agreements to enhance its business development and strategic advisory capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,197,451

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.61M

