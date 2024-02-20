ZeroFox Holdings Set for Merger, Executives Receive Bonuses

ZeroFox Holdings (ZFOX) has released an update.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. is set to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of ZI Intermediate II, Inc. following a merger, with key executives receiving retention bonuses to ensure their commitment through the transition. Stockholders are advised to await the comprehensive Proxy Statement for detailed information on the merger before casting their votes. The future solicitations of proxies will involve the company’s directors and executive officers, whose interests in the merger will be thoroughly detailed in upcoming SEC filings, ensuring transparency for all parties involved.

For further insights into ZFOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.