Zero Candida Advances ZC-001 Device with Prototype Production

Zero Candida Technologies Inc. ( (TSE:ZCT) ) has shared an update.

Zero Candida Technologies has announced the design freeze and commencement of prototype production for its ZC-001 therapeutic device, a significant milestone in its development timeline. The ZC-001 device, which integrates AI-enabled blue light therapy and wireless diagnostics, is designed to offer personalized at-home treatment for Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis, potentially reducing the need for frequent doctor visits and enhancing individualized care. This advancement positions Zero Candida as a key player in the FemTech industry, with implications for improving women’s health care and addressing the growing resistance to existing drug treatments.

Zero Candida Technologies, Inc. is a publicly traded FemTech company focused on pioneering innovative solutions to address unmet needs in women’s health. The company is developing a SMART, tampon-like device that combines artificial intelligence and therapeutic blue light to effectively treat Vulvo-Vaginal Candidiasis (VVC) through personalized, at-home care. With the VVC treatment market projected to exceed US $2B by 2030, Zero Candida aims to improve access for underserved populations and modernize gynecology.

