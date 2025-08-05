Zeria Pharmaceutical Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Zeria Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4559) ) has provided an update.
Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales and profits showing a marked decrease compared to the previous year. The company has also revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year, indicating a modest growth in net sales but a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations.
More about Zeria Pharmaceutical Co
Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and sale of pharmaceutical products and has a market presence in Japan and potentially other regions.
Average Trading Volume: 72,061
Current Market Cap: Yen95.48B
See more data about 4559 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.