Zeria Pharmaceutical Reports Decline in Q1 Financial Performance

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4559) ) has provided an update.

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales and profits showing a marked decrease compared to the previous year. The company has also revised its financial forecast for the full fiscal year, indicating a modest growth in net sales but a decrease in operating and ordinary profits, which may impact stakeholders’ expectations.

More about Zeria Pharmaceutical Co

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It focuses on the development and sale of pharmaceutical products and has a market presence in Japan and potentially other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 72,061

Current Market Cap: Yen95.48B

