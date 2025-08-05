Zeria Pharmaceutical Announces Treasury Share Cancellation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Zeria Pharmaceutical Co ( (JP:4559) ) is now available.

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to cancel 1,000,000 of its treasury shares, which represents 1.88% of its issued shares prior to the cancellation. This move is expected to adjust the company’s capital structure and could potentially impact shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

More about Zeria Pharmaceutical Co

Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and distribution of medical products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 72,061

Current Market Cap: Yen95.48B

