Zepp Health Sees Revenue Surge in Q2 2025 with Amazfit Success

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Zepp Health ( (ZEPP) ) has provided an announcement.

Zepp Health Corporation reported a significant 46.2% year-over-year revenue growth for the second quarter of 2025, reaching $59.4 million, driven by the success of its Amazfit products. This marks the company’s first overall revenue growth since 2021, highlighting the effectiveness of its strategic focus on the Amazfit ecosystem. The company introduced new products, including the Amazfit Balance 2 and Helio Strap, and welcomed prominent athletes to its brand ambassador team, which contributed to increased brand recognition and sales. Despite a narrowed net loss, Zepp Health’s gross margin remained stable, and the company anticipates continued growth in the third quarter with projected revenues between $72.0 million and $76.0 million, representing a 70% to 79% year-over-year increase.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZEPP) stock is a Buy with a $14.65 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zepp Health stock, see the ZEPP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZEPP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZEPP is a Neutral.

Zepp Health’s overall stock score reflects a mixed scenario. While technical indicators show positive momentum, financial struggles and poor valuation weigh down the score. The positive outlook from the earnings call offers some optimism, but the company must address its financial challenges to ensure sustainable growth.

To see Spark’s full report on ZEPP stock, click here.

More about Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates in the technology and wearables industry, primarily focusing on the development and sale of smart wearables under the Amazfit brand. The company is known for its innovative products such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, targeting diverse consumer groups with a range of products from entry-level to high-end adventure series. Zepp Health has a significant market presence and aims to enhance global brand awareness through strategic product launches and marketing campaigns.

Average Trading Volume: 498,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $186.8M

For a thorough assessment of ZEPP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue