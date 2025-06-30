Zephyr Energy Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Zephyr Energy ( (GB:ZPHR) ) has provided an update.

Zephyr Energy plc announced that its issued share capital comprises 1,925,790,922 ordinary shares, each with one voting right, as of the announcement date. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company’s share capital under UK regulations. The announcement reflects Zephyr’s commitment to transparency and responsible management of its resources, aligning with its mission to balance investor interests with environmental stewardship.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZPHR) stock is a Buy with a £0.14 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zephyr Energy stock, see the GB:ZPHR Stock Forecast page.

More about Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc is a technology-led oil and gas company focused on responsible resource development in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The company emphasizes being responsible stewards of both investor capital and the environment. Zephyr’s main asset is a 46,000-acre leaseholding in the Paradox Basin, Utah, and it also holds interests in producing wells in the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana.

Average Trading Volume: 5,624,502

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £59.7M

For an in-depth examination of ZPHR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue