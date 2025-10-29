Zeotech Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Zeotech Limited ( (AU:ZEO) ).

Zeotech Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Brisbane. The company has provided details on how shareholders can attend and vote, either in person or by proxy, emphasizing the importance of participating in the decision-making process. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will involve voting on resolutions that could impact the company’s future operations and strategic direction.

More about Zeotech Limited

Zeotech Limited is a company that operates in the industry of advanced materials and technology, primarily focusing on the development and commercialization of zeolite-based products. These products are used in various applications, including environmental remediation and industrial processes, positioning the company as a key player in the sustainable technology market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,732,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$176.5M

