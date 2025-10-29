Zeotech Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Zeotech Limited ( (AU:ZEO) ) is now available.

Zeotech Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025, at The Westin Brisbane. The meeting will cover the agenda and resolutions for the upcoming year, and shareholders are encouraged to review the Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Statement, and Proxy Form available on the company’s website. This AGM is a significant event for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s strategic direction and operational priorities for the coming year.

More about Zeotech Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,732,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$176.5M

Learn more about ZEO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue