Zensho Holdings to Acquire Treasury Shares to Stabilize Market Impact

Zensho Holdings Co ( (JP:7550) ) has shared an announcement.

Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a resolution to acquire treasury shares through the off-auction own share repurchase trading system (ToSTNeT-3) as a strategic move to mitigate the impact of a significant sell-off by business shareholders aiming to reduce cross-shareholdings. This acquisition, involving up to 200,000 shares at a maximum cost of 2.2 billion yen, is intended to stabilize the company’s share supply and demand dynamics, thereby protecting existing shareholders from potential market fluctuations.

More about Zensho Holdings Co

Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market, known for its involvement in the food service industry. The company is recognized for its diverse range of dining establishments and food-related services, catering to a broad market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 710,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1472.5B

