Zensho Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Zensho Holdings Co ( (JP:7550) ) has issued an update.

Zensho Holdings Co. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 9.9% increase in net sales compared to the previous year, reaching 612,941 million yen. However, the company’s operating profit decreased by 1.7%, and the profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped by 6.5%. Despite these mixed results, the company maintains its dividend forecast and anticipates a full-year net sales increase of 7.6%, indicating confidence in its market strategy and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7550) stock is a Buy with a Yen9072.00 price target.

More about Zensho Holdings Co

Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the food service industry. The company is known for its diverse range of restaurant brands and food-related services, focusing on providing affordable and quality dining experiences to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 714,600

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1472.5B

