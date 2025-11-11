Zensho Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Zensho Holdings Co ( (JP:7550) ) has issued an update.
Zensho Holdings Co. reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a 9.9% increase in net sales compared to the previous year, reaching 612,941 million yen. However, the company’s operating profit decreased by 1.7%, and the profit attributable to owners of the parent dropped by 6.5%. Despite these mixed results, the company maintains its dividend forecast and anticipates a full-year net sales increase of 7.6%, indicating confidence in its market strategy and operations.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7550) stock is a Buy with a Yen9072.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zensho Holdings Co stock, see the JP:7550 Stock Forecast page.
More about Zensho Holdings Co
Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the food service industry. The company is known for its diverse range of restaurant brands and food-related services, focusing on providing affordable and quality dining experiences to its customers.
Average Trading Volume: 714,600
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen1472.5B
For detailed information about 7550 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.