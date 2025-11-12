Zensho Holdings Completes Treasury Share Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Zensho Holdings Co ( (JP:7550) ).

Zensho Holdings Co., Ltd. has completed the acquisition of 200,000 treasury shares through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s off-auction own share repurchase trading system. This acquisition, finalized on November 12, 2025, involved a total cost of 1,893,600,000 yen and marks the completion of the share buyback plan approved by the Board of Directors on November 11, 2025.

More about Zensho Holdings Co

Average Trading Volume: 710,724

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1472.5B

