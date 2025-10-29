Zenrin Co. Reports Increased Sales and Profitability in Early Fiscal 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zenrin Co ( (JP:9474) ) has provided an announcement.

Zenrin Co. reported a 2.8% increase in net sales for the first two quarters of fiscal 2026 compared to the previous year, with a notable turnaround in profitability, achieving an operating profit of 83 million yen. The company also announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends, reflecting a positive outlook for fiscal 2026. The inclusion of two new companies in its consolidation scope suggests strategic expansion efforts. These developments indicate a strengthening financial position and potential growth opportunities for Zenrin in the geographic information systems market.

Zenrin Co., Ltd. operates in the mapping and geographic information systems industry, providing digital mapping data and related services. The company is listed on the Tokyo and Fukuoka stock exchanges and focuses on leveraging geographic data to enhance navigation and location-based services.

Average Trading Volume: 106,721

Current Market Cap: Yen58.61B

