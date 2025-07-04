Zenova Group PLC Reschedules Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Zenova Group Plc ( (GB:ZED) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zenova Group PLC has announced a change in the date of its Annual General Meeting, which will now be held on 4 August 2025 instead of the previously scheduled 8 July 2025. The meeting will still take place at the company’s offices in London, and this change may impact stakeholders planning to attend.

Zenova Group PLC is a company that provides fire safety and heat management technology solutions to a diverse range of users worldwide.

