Zenas BioPharma Reports Positive Phase 2 Trial Results

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. ( (ZBIO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, Zenas BioPharma announced positive results from its Phase 2 MoonStone trial of obexelimab in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS). The trial demonstrated a 95% relative reduction in new gadolinium-enhancing T1 lesions compared to placebo, indicating a strong inhibitory mechanism of obexelimab. This outcome supports its potential as a significant therapy for autoimmune diseases. The company plans to report further data in early 2026, which could impact future development decisions for obexelimab in RMS.

More about Zenas BioPharma, Inc.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for autoimmune diseases. The company is advancing two late-stage potential franchise molecules, obexelimab and orelabrutinib, aimed at providing superior clinical benefits to patients with autoimmune conditions.

