Zen Technologies Appoints Durga Prasad Kode as Independent Director

Zen Technologies Limited has appointed Mr. Durga Prasad Kode as a Non-Executive Independent Director for a three-year term, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. Mr. Kode brings a wealth of experience from his career in the Indian Police Service and his involvement in various charitable organizations, which could enhance Zen Technologies’ governance and strategic oversight.

YTD Price Performance: -40.34%

Average Trading Volume: 87,214

Current Market Cap: 133.4B INR

