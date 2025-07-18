Zeltiq Aesthetics’ RAP Device Study Completion: Market Insights

Zeltiq Aesthetics ((ZLTQ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Zeltiq Aesthetics recently completed a clinical study titled A Single-Center, Prospective Study to Evaluate the Safety and Effectiveness of Multi-Treatment Regimen With Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc. Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP)™ Device for the Improvement in the Appearance of Cellulite. The study aimed to assess the safety and effectiveness of the RAP device in reducing cellulite appearance, a common skin condition characterized by dimpling on the thighs and buttocks.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tested the Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device, an FDA-approved electrohydraulic device designed to improve cellulite appearance by disrupting the connection between skin and underlying tissue.

Study Design: This interventional study followed a single-group model with no masking. Participants received three RAP treatment sessions targeting cellulite on the thighs and/or buttocks. The primary purpose was treatment-focused, assessing both safety and effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 14, 2022, and was completed by July 17, 2025. These dates mark the actual start and the last update submission, indicating the study’s progression and data availability.

Market Implications: The completion of this study could positively influence Zeltiq Aesthetics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance the RAP device’s marketability. Investors might view this as a competitive edge in the aesthetic treatment industry, potentially impacting competitor strategies.

The study is completed, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

