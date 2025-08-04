Zegona, Vodafone Spain, and MasOrange Partner with GIC to Launch FibreCo in Spain

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Zegona Communications ( (GB:ZEG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Zegona Communications announced a significant development with Vodafone Spain and MasOrange entering a contract with GIC to form FibreCo, a new fibre network company in Spain. This venture will integrate Vodafone and MasOrange’s network assets to create an advanced fibre-to-the-home network covering 12 million premises. GIC will acquire a 25% stake in FibreCo, with the remaining ownership split between MasOrange and Vodafone Spain. The initiative aims to enhance Vodafone Spain’s fixed line strategy, offering full FTTH services nationwide, and is expected to provide substantial cost savings and financial flexibility for Zegona.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ZEG) stock is a Buy with a £10.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zegona Communications stock, see the GB:ZEG Stock Forecast page.

More about Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications, established in 2015, focuses on investing in the European Telecommunications, Media, and Technology sector to enhance business performance and deliver shareholder returns. Led by former Virgin Media executives, Zegona acquired Vodafone Spain in May 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 374,913

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £6.61B

For a thorough assessment of ZEG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue