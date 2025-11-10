ZCZL Industrial Technology Group Announces Name Change

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0564) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ZCZL Industrial Technology Group Company Limited has officially changed its English name from ZMJ Group Company Limited, effective 31 October 2025, as confirmed by the Hong Kong Companies Registry. The English stock short name on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will change from ‘ZMJ’ to ‘ZCZL’ starting 14 November 2025. This change does not affect shareholder rights, and existing share certificates remain valid. The company’s website and Chinese stock short name remain unchanged.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0564) stock is a Buy with a HK$24.50 price target.

More about Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co., Ltd., now known as ZCZL Industrial Technology Group Company Limited, is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates within the industrial technology sector, focusing on machinery and equipment, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 00564.

Average Trading Volume: 3,602,461

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$44.87B



