ZCCM Investments Holdings ( (FR:MLZAM) ) has issued an announcement.

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC announced the approval of a final dividend of ZMW 3.29 per share for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, during its 21st Annual General Meeting. The dividend will be payable to shareholders registered by August 8, 2025, with payments scheduled for August 11, 2025, on the Lusaka Securities Exchange and August 29, 2025, on the London Stock Exchange. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value and may influence market perceptions positively.

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC is a company incorporated in the Republic of Zambia, primarily engaged in the mining industry. The company focuses on investments in the mining sector, offering services related to mining operations and development, and is listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange.

