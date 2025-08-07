ZCCM-IH to Lead Transformation of Zambia’s Gold Sector

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from ZCCM Investments Holdings ( (FR:MLZAM) ) is now available.

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc has been appointed by the Zambian government to lead the formalization and transformation of the country’s gold sector. This strategic move aims to unlock the potential of Zambia’s gold mining industry, which has been largely informal and characterized by limited economic benefits and environmental challenges. The initiative will integrate artisanal miners into the formal economy, promote safe mining practices, and enhance local value addition. This appointment is expected to drive sustainable economic growth and improve governance, benefiting local communities and stakeholders.

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (ZCCM-IH) is an investment holding company with strategic interests in Zambia’s mining and energy sectors. It is majority-owned by the Government of the Republic of Zambia, with shares held through the Ministry of Finance and the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Zambia. ZCCM-IH is listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange, as well as secondary listings on the Paris Euronext Access and the London Stock Exchange.

