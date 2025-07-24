Zapata Computing Enhances Financial Position with Equity Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Zapata Computing Holdings ( (ZPTA) ).

On July 18, 2025, Zapata Computing Holdings, Inc. filed a Certificate of Designations for its Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, authorizing up to 13,000 shares. These shares are convertible into common stock and have voting rights, aligning with common stockholders in liquidation events. On July 22, 2025, the company issued 11,983 shares of Series C to two creditors, converting $4,428,542 of liabilities into equity, enhancing its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (ZPTA) stock is a Buy with a $1.75 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Zapata Computing Holdings stock, see the ZPTA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ZPTA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ZPTA is a Underperform.

Zapata Computing Holdings faces substantial financial and operational challenges, highlighted by negative profitability, increased leverage, and significant cash flow issues. The upcoming Nasdaq delisting further underscores the company’s precarious situation. While there are positive signs in revenue growth and partnerships, these are overshadowed by severe financial risks and operational uncertainties, leading to a low overall stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on ZPTA stock, click here.

More about Zapata Computing Holdings

Zapata Computing Holdings, Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on quantum computing solutions. The company provides advanced computing capabilities and services aimed at solving complex computational problems.

Average Trading Volume: 107,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $60.82K

See more data about ZPTA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue