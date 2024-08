Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd. (HK:2098) has released an update.

Zall Smart Commerce Group Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the establishment of four committees, effective from 17 August 2024. The board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with specific members assigned to the Audit, Nomination, Remuneration, and Risk Management Committees.

