Yushiro Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Results

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5013) ) has issued an update.

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. reported a decrease in net sales and profits for the six months ending September 30, 2025, compared to the previous year. Despite the decline, the company announced a dividend payment plan and noted a revision in their financial result forecast, indicating adjustments in their operational strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5013) stock is a Buy with a Yen2404.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5013 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Yushiro Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company specializes in producing chemical products, with a focus on serving industrial markets.

Average Trading Volume: 18,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen29.53B

