Yun Lee Marine Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

The latest announcement is out from Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2682) ).

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 26, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend and other business matters, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the marine industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing marine-related services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 624,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$153M

