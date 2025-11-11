Yun Lee Marine Group Anticipates Profit Growth Amid Construction Gains

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:2682) ).

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited has announced a positive profit alert, expecting an increase in unaudited profits to at least HK$14.3 million for the six months ending September 2025, up from HK$10.5 million in the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to enhanced revenue from its marine construction segment due to improved progress in key projects. The final results are pending and will be published in November 2025.

More about Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited

Yun Lee Marine Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the marine construction industry. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and is involved in key construction projects that drive its revenue growth.

Average Trading Volume: 624,425

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$153M

