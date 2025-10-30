Yugo Metals Secures $3.5M for Sinjakovo Gold Drilling Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lykos Metals Limited ( (AU:YUG) ) has issued an announcement.

Yugo Metals Limited has announced a $3.5 million placement to support a diamond drilling program at its Sinjakovo Project, targeting gold anomalies. This program aims to validate previous trenching and rock chip sampling results, with drilling expected to begin in November and conclude by the end of 2025. The project is significant as it marks the first-ever drilling over gold prospects at Sinjakovo, potentially enhancing Yugo’s position within the gold exploration sector.

Yugo Metals Limited is a company involved in the exploration of battery, base, and precious metals. The company focuses on identifying and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold exploration projects.

