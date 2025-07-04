Yuexiu Property’s Subsidiary Seeks Approval for Major Bond Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Yuexiu Property Co ( (HK:0123) ) has shared an update.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Guangzhou City Construction & Development Company Limited, is applying for the registration of a public offering of corporate bonds worth up to RMB9.6 billion with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. This strategic move, supported by a ‘AAA’ credit rating from China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd., aims to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and solidify its market position, potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased investment opportunities and financial growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0123) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.53 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yuexiu Property Co stock, see the HK:0123 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yuexiu Property Co

Yuexiu Property Company Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is primarily engaged in the development of residential, commercial, and office properties, with a significant market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 15,126,501

Current Market Cap: HK$18B

See more data about 0123 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue