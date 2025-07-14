Yuexiu Property Secures HK$1,450 Million Loan Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yuexiu Property Co ( (HK:0123) ) has provided an update.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited announced that its subsidiary, Leading Affluence Limited, has secured a HK$1,450 million term loan facility with a bank, guaranteed by Yuexiu Property. The agreement includes a clause that triggers an event of default if the controlling shareholder, Yue Xiu Enterprises, reduces its shareholding below 30% or loses management control, potentially impacting the company’s financial stability.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited is a real estate company based in Hong Kong, primarily engaged in property development and management. The company focuses on residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, catering to a diverse market in the real estate sector.

