Yuexiu Property Reports Strong Sales Growth Amidst Declining Floor Area

The latest update is out from Yuexiu Property Co ( (HK:0123) ).

Yuexiu Property Company Limited reported a significant increase in the value of its contracted sales for July 2025, reaching approximately RMB6,006 million, a 19.5% year-on-year rise. However, the gross floor area of these sales decreased by 18.9% compared to the previous year. For the first seven months of 2025, the company achieved aggregate contracted sales of approximately RMB67,506 million, marking an 11.7% increase year-on-year, although the corresponding gross floor area decreased by 21.9%. This performance accounts for 56.0% of the company’s annual sales target of RMB120.5 billion. No new land acquisitions were made in July 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0123) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.53 price target.

More about Yuexiu Property Co

Yuexiu Property Company Limited is a real estate company incorporated in Hong Kong. The company is involved in property development and management, focusing on residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. It operates primarily in the Chinese market, engaging in joint ventures and associations to expand its portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 14,212,495

Current Market Cap: HK$18.24B

