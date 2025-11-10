Yue Yuen Reports October 2025 Financial Results Amid Revenue Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) ( (HK:0551) ) has shared an announcement.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited announced its financial results for October 2025, reporting a net consolidated operating revenue of USD 699,092,000 for the month and USD 6,719,071,000 for the year-to-date period ending October 31, 2025. The company experienced a year-over-year decline of 5.6% in monthly revenue and a 1.5% decrease in year-to-date revenue. The manufacturing business saw a slight annual increase of 1.2%, while its retail subsidiary, Pou Sheng, reported a 7.0% decline in year-to-date revenue. This announcement is part of the company’s compliance with the Taiwan Stock Exchange Rules and aims to provide timely information to investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0551) stock is a Buy with a HK$16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) stock, see the HK:0551 Stock Forecast page.

More about Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, primarily focusing on the production of footwear. The company is a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation, which is listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Yue Yuen is known for its extensive manufacturing capabilities and market presence in the footwear industry.

YTD Price Performance: -6.54%

Average Trading Volume: 5,076,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$23.34B

