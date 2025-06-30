Yuan Heng Gas Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0332) ) has issued an announcement.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee as of June 30, 2025, in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code under the Listing Rules of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This update aims to enhance the committee’s governance structure, ensuring a majority of independent non-executive directors and promoting gender diversity among its members, which could strengthen the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the gas industry. It focuses on the distribution and management of gas resources, with its securities listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

