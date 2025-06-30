Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Appoints New Nomination Committee Member

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd ( (HK:0332) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd has announced the appointment of Ms. Lin Ying as a member of its Nomination Committee, effective from June 30, 2025. This strategic addition is expected to enhance the committee’s effectiveness and governance, potentially impacting the company’s leadership decisions and stakeholder confidence positively.

More about Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily operating in the gas industry. It focuses on the distribution and trading of natural gas and related products, serving various market segments with a commitment to energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 13,743,077

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$137.5M

