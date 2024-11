Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd (HK:0332) has released an update.

Yuan Heng Gas Holdings Ltd is set to hold a board meeting on November 27, 2024, to review and approve its interim financial results and possibly declare an interim dividend for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching for updates on the company’s financial performance and any potential dividends.

