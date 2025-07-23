YPF S.A. Receives Credit Rating Upgrade from Moody’s

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( (YPF) ) has provided an update.

On July 22, 2025, Moody’s Ratings upgraded YPF S.A.’s senior unsecured and secured notes ratings to ‘B2’ from ‘Caa1’, with a stable outlook. This upgrade, which also includes the Corporate Family Rating, reflects positively on YPF’s financial stability and could enhance its reputation and attractiveness to investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (YPF) stock is a Buy with a $59.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on YPF Sociedad Anonima stock, see the YPF Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on YPF Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YPF is a Outperform.

YPF’s strong financial recovery and operational achievements are offset by financial challenges, including increased debt and negative free cash flow. The technical analysis indicates mixed market momentum, and while the valuation suggests potential undervaluation, the lack of dividend yield is a downside. The earnings call highlighted both significant achievements and financial pressures, resulting in a balanced stock score.

To see Spark’s full report on YPF stock, click here.

More about YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima is a leading energy company based in Argentina, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, refining, and marketing of oil and gas. It plays a significant role in the Argentine energy market, providing essential energy products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,874,191

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.06B

For detailed information about YPF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue