YPF Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results Amid Rising Debt

In its third quarter 2025 report, YPF Sociedad Anónima announced a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA by 21% compared to the previous quarter, despite a 12% year-over-year decline in revenues. The company faced a net loss of $198 million, attributed to a decrease in hydrocarbon production and exports. However, YPF achieved a notable 17% increase in shale oil production, reflecting its strategic focus on this segment. The report highlights a challenging financial environment with a significant rise in net debt and free cash flow deficits, impacting its operational stability and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (YPF) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on YPF Sociedad Anonima stock, see the YPF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YPF is a Neutral.

YPF’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, and valuation. The most significant factor is the mixed financial performance, with profitability and cash flow generation offset by declining revenue growth and operational margins. Technical analysis suggests short-term strength but potential long-term resistance. Valuation appears reasonable, while the earnings call provides a positive outlook despite some challenges.

More about YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anónima is a leading energy company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, primarily engaged in the exploration and production of oil and gas. The company is a significant player in the Argentine energy market, focusing on both upstream and downstream operations, including refining and distribution.

Average Trading Volume: 2,998,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.07B

