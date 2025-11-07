YPF Reports Financial Results for Nine-Month Period Ending September 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 7, 2025, YPF Sociedad Anónima’s Board of Directors approved the condensed interim financial statements for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a net loss of 181,638 million pesos for the period, despite achieving a total comprehensive income of 3,772,560 million pesos. This financial performance reflects the company’s ongoing challenges and strategic adjustments in the energy sector, impacting its stakeholders and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (YPF) stock is a Hold with a $36.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on YPF Sociedad Anonima stock, see the YPF Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, YPF is a Neutral.

YPF’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, and valuation. The most significant factor is the mixed financial performance, with profitability and cash flow generation offset by declining revenue growth and operational margins. Technical analysis suggests short-term strength but potential long-term resistance. Valuation appears reasonable, while the earnings call provides a positive outlook despite some challenges.

YPF Sociedad Anónima is a prominent company in the energy sector, primarily engaged in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the company plays a significant role in the national energy market and is partially owned by the Argentine government.

Average Trading Volume: 2,998,410

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $15.07B

