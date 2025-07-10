Yowie Group Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Yowie Group ( (AU:YOW) ) has shared an update.

Yowie Group Ltd has announced that Martyn McCathie has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of June 27, 2025. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence future voting outcomes, potentially affecting the company’s strategic decisions and market positioning.

Yowie Group Ltd operates in the confectionery industry, focusing on the production and distribution of chocolate products. The company is known for its Yowie-themed chocolates, which are popular among children and collectors for their unique packaging and surprise toys inside.

YTD Price Performance: -44.00%

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.21M

