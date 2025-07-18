Young & Co.’s Brewery Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Young & Co’S Brewery ( (GB:YNGA) ) has shared an update.

Young & Co.’s Brewery PLC has announced a change in major shareholding, with Octopus Investments Limited now holding 11.99% of the company’s voting rights. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a slight decrease from a previous position of 12.01%, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder dynamics.

More about Young & Co’S Brewery

Young & Co.’s Brewery PLC is a UK-based company operating in the brewing industry, primarily focused on producing and distributing a variety of beers and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 41,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £508.8M

