Yojee Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

An update from Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) is now available.

Yojee Ltd. has announced the quotation of 95,237 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 18, 2025. This move signifies the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital base, which could have implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Ltd. operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, providing cloud-based software solutions that enhance the efficiency and visibility of logistics operations. The company focuses on leveraging technology to streamline logistics processes and improve supply chain management.

Average Trading Volume: 454,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$181.4M

