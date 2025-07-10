Yojee Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ) is now available.

Yojee Ltd. has announced the quotation of 5,643,700 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 10, 2025. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for growth, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning positively.

Yojee Ltd. operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, providing digital solutions to enhance the efficiency and transparency of logistics operations. The company focuses on leveraging technology to streamline logistics processes and improve connectivity across the supply chain.

Average Trading Volume: 413,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$148M

