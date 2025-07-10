Yojee Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Yojee Ltd. ( (AU:YOJ) ).

Yojee Ltd. has announced the quotation of 14,273,125 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 10, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional capital for its operations, potentially impacting its industry positioning and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Yojee Ltd.

Yojee Ltd. operates in the logistics and supply chain industry, providing digital solutions to enhance the efficiency and transparency of logistics operations. The company focuses on leveraging technology to improve the management and coordination of freight and logistics services across various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 413,552

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$148M

Find detailed analytics on YOJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue